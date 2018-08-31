Juventus vs. Parma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Serie A 2018 on TV, stream online

This could be the match where Ronaldo scores his first official goal for Juve

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo return to action on Saturday for Serie A's third matchday as the club visits Parma's Stadio Ennio Tardini. Ronaldo has yet to score for the club in an official match, going 0-for-2 to start the season as the continues to adjust to life in Italy. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Juventus vs. Parma in the USA

When: Saturday, Sept. 1
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+

How to watch in Italy

The game will air on Sky Go Italia. 

What's at stake?

Juve is in first place with two victories from two and hopes to finish the day there, while Parma goes for its first win of the season after a draw and a loss to start the campaign.

Prediction

Ronaldo gets his goal and Juventus gets another win, this one in convincing fashion. Juve 4, Parma 0.

