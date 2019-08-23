Juventus vs. Parma: Serie A Matchday 1 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Serie A kings open up on the road without Maurizio Sarri
The Maurizio Sarri era at Juventus techinically gets underway on Saturday as Serie A begins with Juve hitting the road to face Parma on Matchday 1. However, Juventus' new boss will be sitting this one out due to his recovery from pneumonia. Juventus is once again the overwhelming favorite to win the league, looking to make this season its ninth straight, this time with the former Chelsea and Napoli boss in charge. Parma, meanwhile, was in Serie D just four years ago after going bankrupt. Now back in Serie A after staying up last season, it hopes to stay afloat another season.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juve vs. Parma
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 24
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Ennio Tardini
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juve -325 | Parma +950 | Draw +410
Storylines
Juventus: This team is absolutely loaded. After dominating Serie A, winning it each of the last eight seasons, this team is expected to run away with the league but will be measured by how it does in Europe. This is a match where Juve should dominate possession and have enough chances to win comfortably against an inferior opponent.
Parma: This once big-time club is looking for stability and hopes to stay up this season. They were just three points clear of relegation in Serie A last season as half of the table was at risk of going down. A year later they hope the defense can be a bit stronger, especially on balls in the air. That's where Juve can really cause them trouble with Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and the towering centerbacks. If they can defend those well, they'll have a chance to get a result.
Prediction
Ronaldo scores two and Miralem Pjanic gets another as Juve roles in the season opener.
Pick: Juve 3, Parma 3
