Juventus vs. Parma: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The league leaders face 12th-place Parma in Turin
Serie A action returns this weekend with Matchday 22 as first-place Juventus hosts 12th-place Parma at the Allianz Arena. Juve is still undefeated in the league with a 19-2-0 record and just 12 goals conceded in 21 matches. Parma, meanwhile, has been sharp in its first season back in the top flight. The club is 8-4-9 and any worries of relegation are nearly done, with another two wins likely enough to remain in the league.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juve vs. Parma
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juve -625 / Parma +1300 / Draw +620
Storylines
Juve: The club's defense has been stellar in it the last eight matches, allowing just four goals. Juve won seven of those games and drew one. At the moment, Juve has an 11-point lead over Napoli for first place, and this race feels like it's nearing its end. The return of Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan has been key, with Juve allowing 0.57 goals per game, down from last season's still impressive 0.63 goals against.
Parma: This is one of the crazier stories in the sport. After the 2014-15 season, which was the team's 24th season in Serie A over the previous 25 years, the club was relegated to Serie D as a result of filing for bankruptcy. So it won Serie D and was promoted, then the team finished second in the third divsion to be promoted to Serie B, where the club finished second last season to once again return to Serie A. The club is now comfortably in 12th place, 14 points clear of relegation.
Juve vs. Parma prediction
Just like their first meeting, Juve starts face and ultimately ends up with the victory to remain undefeated.
Pick: Juve (-625)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
Barca welcomes Los Che to the Camp Nou on Saturday
-
USA vs. Costa Rica preview
The red, white and blue are coming off a win against Panama
-
Real Madrid vs. Girona preview
Real scored four in the first leg and enters as the favorite
-
Reports: Messi set for Argentina return
The Barcelona superstar doesn't appear ready to step away from the international scene just...
-
Neymar to skip surgery; out 10 weeks
Don't expect to see the Brazilian superstar back on the field until at least mid-April
-
Almiron set for move to Newcastle
The transfer is a huge sign of where MLS is headed