Juventus vs. Parma: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Serie A action returns this weekend with Matchday 22 as first-place Juventus hosts 12th-place Parma at the Allianz Arena. Juve is still undefeated in the league with a 19-2-0 record and just 12 goals conceded in 21 matches. Parma, meanwhile, has been sharp in its first season back in the top flight. The club is 8-4-9 and any worries of relegation are nearly done, with another two wins likely enough to remain in the league.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juve vs. Parma

Date : Saturday, Feb. 2



: Saturday, Feb. 2 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium



: Allianz Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juve -625 / Parma +1300 / Draw +620

Storylines

Juve: The club's defense has been stellar in it the last eight matches, allowing just four goals. Juve won seven of those games and drew one. At the moment, Juve has an 11-point lead over Napoli for first place, and this race feels like it's nearing its end. The return of Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan has been key, with Juve allowing 0.57 goals per game, down from last season's still impressive 0.63 goals against.

Parma: This is one of the crazier stories in the sport. After the 2014-15 season, which was the team's 24th season in Serie A over the previous 25 years, the club was relegated to Serie D as a result of filing for bankruptcy. So it won Serie D and was promoted, then the team finished second in the third divsion to be promoted to Serie B, where the club finished second last season to once again return to Serie A. The club is now comfortably in 12th place, 14 points clear of relegation.

Juve vs. Parma prediction

Just like their first meeting, Juve starts face and ultimately ends up with the victory to remain undefeated.

Pick: Juve (-625)