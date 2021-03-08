The main goal at Juventus is to win the Champions League, but to even have a chance they must pull off a comeback against Porto on Tuesday in the round of 16 second leg. Juventus lost the first leg 2-1 on Feb. 17, but a late goal from Federico Chiesa boosted their chances of overturning the tie. A 1-0 win will be enough to advance, but if they concede a goal they will have to score two. A draw will see them eliminated by the Portuguese underdogs.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, March 9

: Tuesday, March 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juve -220; Draw +340; Porto+625 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: Andrea Pirlo's team has not lost since that Porto game, winning three and drawing one. They scored three goals in all of their wins, and if they repeat that in this one, it's probably over. But Juventus have continued to give up some sloppy goals, and doing that just once in this game could be costly. Fresh in the minds of the players will be their elimination against Lyon last season. To overcome the deficit, they have to really focus on the defensive side and not push defenders too far forward. Expect some patience at the back and for the team to count on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver.

Porto: Porto had been in a decent run of form defensively until a surprising 3-2 loss to Braga in the Taca de Portugal semifinal second leg last Wednesday. That was a game where things just didn't go their way, conceding three times on five shots on goal. They dominated possession and had 28 shots but couldn't be as clinical in the final third. But is that a sign of form? In their last three games, they are giving up just four shots on goal per match. That isn't a high number, but it doesn't scream "efficient defense." Against Juventus they have to prioritize the defense, keep their defensive midfielder deep and just be a menace. Expect them to be very physical around midfield and slow the game down. If they can do that and be clean on balls into the box, they have more than enough to advance.

Prediction

In the end, a Ronaldo header and penalty kick see the Italian side go through ... barely. Pick: Juve 2, Porto 0