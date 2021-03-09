Porto pulled off a massive Champions League upset on Tuesday, knocking out Juventus on away goals in Italy. The Portuguese side entered the game with a 2-1 lead after the first leg. Juventus were a 2-1 winner in regulation in the second leg, forcing extra time against the shorthanded underdogs who were down to 10 men.

But Sergio Oliviera provided the game winner on a set-piece goal in extra time, and an even later goal from Juventus' Adrien Rabiot wasn't enough to change the result. Let's take a look at some player ratings from today's game.

Juventus player ratings

Wojciech Szczesny

Made some really important saves with his defenders struggling. Could do nothing on the penalty kick. Positioned himself well until he didn't. He really blew the save on the clinching goal in added time.

Rating: 4

Alex Sandro

Recovered the ball very well, stepped in at the right time to intercept and was a very confident player. He did not have to deal with many one-on-ones, but he was sharp and clean.

Rating: 6

Leonardo Bonucci

Came off after 75 minutes. Looked a step too slow, and he had more moments in attack than in defense. Tried a bit too much when in attack.

Rating: 5

Merih Demiral

A silly penalty to concede, though it might have been a tad harsh. But it was a costly, dumb challenge. Otherwise, he was OK but out of position a bit. Struggled in the air as well.

Rating: 5

Juan Cuadrado

The second-best player for Juve. Lively as can be, put in some lovely crosses and hit the post late. He created 12 chances on the night.

Rating: 7

Arthur

His passing was exceptional because of its precision, but it was never all that threatening. Still, he managed the middle well and kept the ball moving at a good rate.

Rating: 6

Adrien Rabiot

The Frenchman created some chances and was sharp with the ball. He also had a couple decent looks on frame. His header goal was fantastic, but when he needed to be sharper, he wasn't.

Rating: 6

Federico Chiesa

The only reason Juve stayed in this tie. Three goals across two legs, including two in this one, one of which was absolutely fantastic. The team's best player.

Rating: 8

Aaron Ramsey

Offered very little. Looked out of sync at times and his passing wasn't sharp. Created a chance and had a couple of his own, but he never looked like much of a threat.

Rating: 4

Cristiano Ronaldo

Was bottled up pretty well. Had five shots and a couple of them were decent looks. I don't understand why he gets so wide late when he is needed in the box.

Rating: 4

Alvaro Morata

He blew his team's best chance in the first half, failing on a header right in front of goal. It was a great save by the goalkeeper, but he really should have done better. Never recovered from it.

Rating: 3

Matthijs de Ligt (sub, Bonucci, 75')

Returned from a calf injury and had some decent moments in defense off the bench.

Rating: 5

Weston McKennie (sub, Ramsey, 75')

Brought some energy and helped stretch the defense a bit with his runs. He also had a few good shots. A positive performance off the bench.

Rating: 6

Federico Bernardeschi (sub, Chiesa, 102')

Created just three chances in 18 minutes, grabbing an assist on the Rabiot header. Another big impact off the bench.

Rating: 7

Dejan Kulusevski (sub, Arthur, 102')

The Swede came off the bench and had some good chances, blowing both of them. He tried to do too much and would have been better served blasting a ball across the face of goal. Needs more experience.

Rating: 5

Manager - Andrea Pirlo

Won't be a shocker if he is sacked after this. Juve are 10 points back in Serie A and out of Europe. Juve coaches have been sacked for less.

Rating: 2

Porto player ratings

Agustin Marchesin

Good positioning and had big saves with other solid moments during the first half, was put in difficult positions with Porto at a player disadvantage. Had a big save in extra time despite conceding.

Rating: 6.5

Wilson Manafa

Strong on the flank throughout and recovered when needed and provided in the attack, combined well with Corona.

Rating: 6

Chancel Mbemba

Calm on the ball when he needed to be and had good positioning throughout the first half; struggled in the second half.

Rating: 6

Pepe

Did well to captain the team through another early lead, picked up a nasty eye gash in the first half, but remained constant throughout.

Rating: 6.5

Zaidu Sanusi

Did well in his positioning for the backline until late in the match, struggled during the second half and was subbed out in the 71st minute.

Rating: 5.5

Jesus Corona

Was one of the more active midfielders for Porto today, did well to disrupt Juventus on the ball while also getting involved in attacking build up.

Rating: 7

Mateus Uribe

Was physical against Juventus during the first half, did well to close down space, but struggled under pressure during the second half.

Rating: 6.5

Sergio Oliveira

Got lots of good looks on the ball for Porto, converted the penalty for Porto's first goal, covered lots of space during the second half and scored the game-winner.

Rating: 8

Otavio

Brought it from the opening whistle, went head to head with Cuadrado, covered lots of ground defending and getting into the attack, was subbed out in the 62nd minute.

Rating: 6.5

Moussa Marega

Good movement on and off the ball for Porto in the first half, and covered well defensively in the second half.

Rating: 6.5

Mehdi Taremi

Put his team in a terrible position moving forward in the second half after a silly play by kicking the ball after the whistle. Sent off on a red card in the 54th minute.

Rating: 5

Malang Sarr (sub, Otavio, 62')

Subbed on for Otavio in the 62nd minute to help cover defensively for Porto after going down a player.

Rating: 5.5

Luis Diaz (sub, Sanusi, 71')

Brought on for Zaidu in the 71st minute in an effort to help out on defense for Porto.

Rating: 6

Marko Grujic (sub, Uribe, 90')

Subbed on late into stoppage time to close out regulation.

Rating: N/A

Toni Martinez (sub, Marega, 106')

Subbed on for Marenga in the second extra time.

Rating: N/A

Diogo Liete (sub, Corona, 118')

Subbed on for Corona in stoppage time the second extra time.

Rating: N/A

Mamadou Loum (sub, Oliviera, 118')

Subbed on for Oliviera in stoppage time the second extra time.

Rating: N/A

Manager - Sergio Conceicao

Put out his best starting XI for Porto but the team came out in the second half and were briefly overwhelmed by Juventus. His team stayed afloat, however, and pulled off the biggest shocker of the tournament so far.

Rating: 7