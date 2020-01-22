Juventus vs Roma: Live stream Coppa Italia, TV channel, preview, how to watch online, start time

The Coppa Italia is already at the quarterfinal stage with a ton of tasty matchups set for this week, and none are bigger than the Juventus vs. Roma battle on Wednesday afternoon in Northern Italy. The winner moves on to face Milan in the semifinals. Juve beat Udinese 4-0 in the round of 16 and Roma beat Parma 2-0.



Both teams failed to make it past this stage in last year's edition, which was one by capital club and Roma's rival Lazio, beating Atalanta 2-0 in the final.



Here's everything to know about the game:

Juventus vs. Roma

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Wednesday, Jan. 22 Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

2:45 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV channel: None

None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Juventus: The Old Lady aren't even one of the top three scoring teams in Serie A, but it hasn't mattered as the club has started 16-3-1 and has a four-point lead atop the table over Inter Milan. This team crashed out of the cup early last year and will be determined, especially Cristaino Ronaldo, as he aims to win the cup for the first time. Don't expect Maurizio Sarri to take it lightly here and he'll field as strong of a lineup as he can.



Roma: This team can really put the ball away and is one of the higher scoring teams in Serie A, but the defense has left a lot to be desired. Against a deadly attack in Juventus, especially on the road, they have to prioritize defending. This is going to be physical, intense and probably a tad dirty. They need to stop the flow of Juve's attack to get through.

Juventus vs. Roma prediction

Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuan lead Juve to victory.



Pick: Juve 2, Roma 1