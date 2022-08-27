Juventus F.C. and A.S. Roma will meet for the first time this season when Italian Serie A action gets underway Saturday on Paramount+. Roma currently sits at third on the Italian Serie A table after winning its first two matches, defeating both Salernitana and Cremonese 1-0. Juventus started off their series in fine form with a 3-0 win against Sassuolo, but enter Saturday's match following a disappointing 0-0 draw against Sampdoria. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Juventus vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +135 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +225 underdog. A draw is priced at +215 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Juventus vs. Roma

Juventus vs. Roma date: Saturday, August 27

Juventus vs. Roma time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Roma live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 50-27 in his last 77 picks, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For Juventus vs. Roma, Sutton is picking the match to end in a draw for a +215 payout. Juventus has won the last three matches between the two sides, most recently a 4-3 road victory. However, the expert doesn't believe Saturday's match will be a high-scoring one. With neither team giving up a goal yet this season and Roma's defense likely to set the tone, it is likely Saturday's match will be a back-and-forth affair that ends in a tie.

"Jose Mourinho's teams are often known for their defensive approach and I expect the manager to 'park the bus' in this matchup," Sutton told SportsLine. "Juventus hasn't done enough offensively for me to give them the edge in this fixture, so I'm backing the draw at +215."

