Serie A play continues Sunday with a big one from the capitol as Roma welcome Juventus on Matchday 2. Juve opened the season with a convincing 3-0 win over Sampdoria, while Roma were destroyed by Verona 3-0 in the most surprising scoreline of the opening day of action.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

TV: Rai Italia Nord America | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and ESPN+

Odds: Roma +240; Draw +245; Juventus +114 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: Weston McKennie, the American midfielder, was the surprise starter against Sampdoria, but he put together a shift that should see him start or at least get considerable minutes here. But for Juve, it will be all about the defense. That was their Achilles heel at the end of last season, but another fine defensive performance here will boost the confidence in the side with Champions League play returning next month.

Roma: The loss to Verona was a nightmare after recording 21 shots and failed to score. The defense wasn't very sharp, conceding on every shot on goal, and they'll just want to hit the reset button ahead of this one. With Eden Dzeko's future in the air, Roma lack options at striker against a Juve team that has regained their confidence. Expect the hosts to opt for a bit more speed on top, perhaps with Justin Kluivert getting more minutes.

Prediction

Juve edge Roma in a close one as Paulo Dybala's creativity sets up the winner. Pick: Juventus 2, Roma 1