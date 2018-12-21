Juventus vs. Roma: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Ronaldo and company still haven't lost in league play

Juventus looks to stay undefeated in Serie A when it visits Roma on Saturday in a contest featuring two teams that qualified for the Champions League group stage. Juve is coming off that strange loss to Young Boys in the Champions League, which they followed up with a 1-0 win over regional rival Turin on Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal. They'll hope the loss in Switzerland was just a hiccup as they aim to remain hot in Serie A.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. Roma

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Olimpico in Rome
  • TV channel: None
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Odds: Juventus -227 / Roma +600 / Draw +330

Storylines

Juventus: The team's defense has been absolutely unstoppable, except for the game against Young Boys. In the last six games, excluding the Young Boys match, Juve has recorded a clean sheet in each. Juve has only conceded two goals in a game three times this season.

Roma: The capital club has officially hit a rough patch. In its last six games, the team has just one win, the 3-2 win over Genoa last Sunday. Roma actually went five games without a win, losing threee of them and giving up nine goals in those five games. 

Juventus vs. Roma prediction

Juve wins on a late goal from Mario Mandzukic, proving once against its the class of Italy.

Pick: Juve (-227)

