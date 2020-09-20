Serie A kings Juventus begin their 2020-21 season on Sunday as they welcome Sampdoria to Turin on Matchday 1. This could very well be the official debut of American Weston McKennie, who signed on loan from Schalke just before the season. Juve are the heavy favorites in this one and expected to score plenty of goals against a defense that was poor all season long during the 2019-20 campaign.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Sunday, Sept. 20

: Sunday, Sept. 20 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: Rai Italia Nord America

Rai Italia Nord America Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and ESPN+

fuboTV (Try for free) and ESPN+ Odds: Juventus -270; Draw +380; Sampdoria +800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juventus: In comes Andrea Pirlo as coach, and it's really hard to tell early on how this team will line up. Will McKennie actually start after getting the nod in their last preseason game? It sounds unlikely, though those at the club has raved about his energy and effort. Expect Juve to really aim to control the ball like Pirlo did as a player and play patiently in attack when it needs to.

Sampdoria: After flirting with relegation last season, the club is hoping things go smoother this season. They lost 20 out of 38 matches last season and drew just six. This team has to squeak out some quality draws on the road in order to stay up. Here's a chance against a Juventus team that was so inconsistent in defense at the end of last season.

Prediction

Ronaldo scores twice, and Juve start with a win. Pick: Juventus 3, Sampdoria 0