Massimiliano Allegri's side starts off the new season against Sassuolo with a renovated squad, new title ambitions and the clear target of bringing back the Scudetto to Turin after two seasons where Inter Milan and AC Milan won the title. Juventus finished fourth last season, their second straight fourth-place finish after nine straight Scudettos. On the other hand, Sassuolo finished 11th last season after finishing 8th the two seasons before that and start a new chapter under coach Alessio Dionisi. Here's what you need to know:

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

Viewing information and odds

Date: Monday, Aug 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Turin

Watch: Paramount+

Odds: Juventus -250; Draw +350; Sassuolo +450 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Juventus: Paul Pogba came back at the club this summer but the French midfielder is still out with a knee injury and likely will not be back before the end of September. American international Weston McKennie suffered a foot injury in February that forced him to miss the majority of the rest of the 2021/2022 season. He returned to play 14 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Fiorentina on the last day of the season. McKinnie scored three goals and created 20 chances in his first Juventus season, but he suffered a shoulder injury while on Juventus' US tour last week and he is expected to miss a month.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Sassuolo: The Neroverdi are going through a makeover this summer after the club sold Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham for around €40 million and there are negotiations on for the departure of Giacomo Raspadori to Napoli as well. The club replaced the Italian striker with former Empoli man Andrea Pinamonti, who was bought from Inter Milan for around €30 million, add-ons included. Defensively, Sassuolo were not very good last season. They averaged 16 clearances per game (tied for 12th in the league), were last in the league in tackle percentage at 33%, and averaged 93 duels per game, fourth fewest in the league. So without their breakout star striker, it could be a difficult campaign

Prediction

Juventus are not expected to miss the first opportunity of the season and should win the match pretty easily. PICK: Juventus 2, Sassuolo 0.