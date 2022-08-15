Dusan Vlahovic made an immediate impact for Juventus when the club transferred for him last season, when he helped the team end the year in fourth place in the Italian Serie A table. He will lead Juve into its first league match this season on Monday when it hosts Sassuolo on Paramount+. Sassuolo's top scorer from last season, Gianluca Scamacca is off to English Premier League side West Ham, leaving Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori in charge of challenging for goals against a stout Juventus back line. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Sassuolo vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -230 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +600 underdog. A draw is priced at +370 and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Sassuolo vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Sassuolo date: Monday, August 15

Juventus vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Sassuolo live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Sassuolo

For Juventus vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is picking the match to finish under the 3.5-goal total for a -160 payout. Last season, Juventus finished with the second-fewest goals scored among the teams in the top 10 of the Italian Serie A standings. The team might get off to another slow start offensively this season after the club also parted ways with Spanish forward Alvaro Morata, who was the team's second-leading scorer last season.

Much of Sassuolo's defense is intact from last season with the exception of Vlad Chiriches, but the Neroverdi's back line was far from one of Serie A's best last season and allowed 66 goals. Although Sassuolo held 65 percent of the possession in its first round Coppa Italia loss to Modena, it allowed the Canaries to put eight of their 19 shots on target in the 3-2 defeat. Meanwhile, each of the last three meetings between Sassuolo and Juventus ended with three total goals or fewer.

