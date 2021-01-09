Juventus are at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday and have the opportunity to keep the pressure on AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma ahead of them in the table.

The 3-1 midweek win away at leaders Milan has moved Andrea Pirlo's men up to fourth in the table and this weekend's visitors to Juventus Stadium in Turin are fifth place Sassuolo.

Both sides are coming into this one off the back of wins and three more points will keep Juve in UEFA Champions League qualification contention or move Sassuolo into it.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 10 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 10 | 14:45 p.m. ET Location: Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy

Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy Live Stream: ESPN+



ESPN+ Odds: Juve -300; Draw +400; Sassuolo +800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Turin -330 Bet Now

Storylines

Juventus: With three wins from their last four Serie A outings and at least three goals scored in each, things are looking better for Juve than they did after their unexpected 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina.

This week's 3-1 win away at Milan was huge but it will count for less if they throw away points at home against a positional rival.

With Inter, Roma and Napoli to come in the next six rounds of games, Juve need to take as many points from their encounters with lower-ranked sides as possible.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Sassuolo: Defeats to Milan and Atalanta, as well as the Fiorentina draw, have seen Sassuolo lose steam in their charge towards the Champions League in recent weeks.

However, a win in Turin would move them back above Juve and even a draw would be a decent result given the Old Lady's tough approaching fixtures and the Neroverdi's more reasonable load.

Roberto De Zerbi's men will fancy themselves at home to Parma and Spezia while Cagliari, Crotone and Torino are winnable away fixtures too -- not to mention Lazio's unpredictable nature.

Prediction

Sassuolo to keep it close for the most part but Juve to find a late winner to boost them heading into a run of key fixtures. Pick: Juve 2-1 Sassuolo.