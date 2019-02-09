Juventus vs. Sassuolo: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Juve is still undefeated but coming off a poor draw
Serie A's 23rd matchday is set for this weekend with first-place Juventus heading to 11th-place Sassuolo. Juve is coming off a poor 3-3 draw with Parma, but Cristiano Ronaldo and company are still undefeated in the league with a 19-3-0 record and 60 points. The Turin-based club has a nine-point lead over Napoli. As for Sassuolo, the club has done well to remain in Serie A. At the moment, the team's 7-9-6 record has them on 30 points, 13 clear of the drop zone and nearing safety.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juve vs. Sassuolo
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 10
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: MAPEI Stadium
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Juve -175 / Sassuolo +480 / Draw +285
Storylines
Juve: The story with Juventus all season long has been like past seasons -- a dominant defense. In December, the team went five straight games without conceding. But lately, it's been a different story. Juve has conceded six goals combined in the last two games on 11 shots on frame. It's a rough little patch where the defense has looked a bit off, so here's a chance to correct it with Champions League around the corner.
Sassuolo: The club hasn't lost any of its last three league matches, and the defense has improved quite a bit. After allowing nine goals in games against Roma and Atalanta at the end of last year, Sassuolo has allowed just one goal in its last three games, winning one and drawing two. That improved defense has to step up in this one.
Juve vs. Sassuolo prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice and Juve earns its 20th win of the league season as it takes a step toward another Serie A title.
Pick: Juve (-175)
