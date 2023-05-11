The 2023 UEFA Europa League semifinals will continue when Juventus F.C. host Sevilla FC on Thursday on Paramount+. The Italian side sits in second place in the Italian Serie A table and will enter Thursday's home match with two wins and a draw over their last three games. Sevilla are 11th in the La Liga table, but also enter Thursday's match in fine form, winning four of their last five La Liga matches and five out of their last six across all competition. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Juventus vs. Sevilla odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sevilla as the +390 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Sevilla vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Sevilla date: Thursday, May 11

Juventus vs. Sevilla time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa Conference League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Sevilla, Sutton is picking Juventus to win for a -135 payout. The expert acknowledges that Sevilla has played well as of late. However, he doesn't see the Spanish side fairing well against a Juventus squad that has been playing well at home. Sevilla are winless through three away games in Europa League this year and have been shut out in two of those matches. Because of this, Sutton expects to Sevilla to play a more defensive game in the first leg before trying to rebound on home soil.

"Sevilla have been far better at home in this competition, and I think they'll be more than happy to sit back defensively and take a small deficit back home for the second leg," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

