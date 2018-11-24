Juventus vs. SPAL: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Serie A online
Juventus is still undefeated in Serie A through 12 matches
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus host SPAL on Saturday for the 13th round of Serie A action, as the Serie A leaders aim to remain undefeated in league play. Juve is 11-1-0 with 26 goals scored and just eight conceded, and Massimo Allegri's team is expected to take all three points against relegation-threatened SPAL.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juventus vs. SPAL
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 24
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Stadium in Turin
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juventus -625 / SPAL +1550 / Draw +640
Storylines
Juventus: Juve suffered its first loss of the season on Nov. 7 against Manchester United in the Champions League, but the team did well to rebound, dominating Milan at the San Siro 2-0 on Nov. 11. Fresh off the international break, Juve is looking fairly healthy entering this contest.
SPAL: This team knows it's unlikely that it will get a result in Turin. After all, its last trip there last year saw the team lose 4-1. But SPAL did manage to draw Juve in March 0-0 using a fine defensive effort to earn a valuable point.
Juventus vs. SPAL prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo has a field day and Juventus continues its domination in Serie A with a victory by at least two goals.
Pick: Juventus (-625)
