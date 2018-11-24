Juventus vs. SPAL: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Serie A online

Juventus is still undefeated in Serie A through 12 matches

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus host SPAL on Saturday for the 13th round of Serie A action, as the Serie A leaders aim to remain undefeated in league play. Juve is 11-1-0 with 26 goals scored and just eight conceded, and Massimo Allegri's team is expected to take all three points against relegation-threatened SPAL. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. SPAL

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 24
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Location: Allianz Stadium in Turin
  • TV channel: None
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Odds: Juventus -625 / SPAL +1550 / Draw +640

Storylines

Juventus: Juve suffered its first loss of the season on Nov. 7 against Manchester United in the Champions League, but the team did well to rebound, dominating Milan at the San Siro 2-0 on Nov. 11. Fresh off the international break, Juve is looking fairly healthy entering this contest. 

SPAL: This team knows it's unlikely that it will get a result in Turin. After all, its last trip there last year saw the team lose 4-1. But SPAL did manage to draw Juve in March 0-0 using a fine defensive effort to earn a valuable point. 

Juventus vs. SPAL prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo has a field day and Juventus continues its domination in Serie A with a victory by at least two goals.

Pick: Juventus (-625)

