Juventus vs. SPAL: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juventus hosts SPAL on Matchday 6 in Serie A play on Saturday with the Old Lady looking for some more momentum before returning to Champions League group stage play this week. Juve is undefeated in the league with a 4-1-0 record but still trails Inter Milan by two points in the table.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. SPAL

Date : Saturday, Sept. 28



: Saturday, Sept. 28 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy



: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juve -400 | SPAL +1100 | Draw +450

Storylines

Juventus: This team is still chasing Inter, who are off to a 5-0-0 start. Juve is 4-1-0 and right on their tails, with this potentially the weekend they catch Inter with Antonio Conte's team taking on Lazio. For Juve, the key is not to overlook SPAL with a big Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Juve has conceded just two goals in their last three league games.

SPAL: It's all about getting it together in defense. SPAL has allowed three goals in each of the last two games. There is a disconnect in midfield that is giving up too much space for teams in the attacking half, and if they get that corrected, they'll have a shot at a draw.

Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic score in the first half as Juve rolls.

Pick: Juventus 3, SPAL 0