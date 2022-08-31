Familiar foes square will off in Italian Serie A play on Wednesday as Juventus F.C. hosts Spezia Calcio on Paramount+. The home team has drawn in two of their first three matches of the season, most recently tallying a 1-1 tie at home against Roma. The visiting Spezia club is also coming off of a drawn, finishing 2-2 against Sassuolo in its last outing. This is the first meeting between these two teams this season, with Juventus winning the last meeting last season 1-0. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Juventus vs. Spezia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -370 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia the +1100 underdog. A draw is priced at +450 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Juventus vs. Spezia

Juventus vs. Spezia date: Wednesday, August 30

Juventus vs. Spezia time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Spezia live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Spezia

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his Serie A best bets since the start of 2022, going 52-28 in his last 80 picks, returning more than $1,700 for $100 bettors.

For Juventus vs. Spezia, Sutton is picking Spezia to cover the 1.5-goal spread for a -105 payout. The expert acknowledges that Juventus has won the last four meetings between the two teams, but still hasn't seen enough from the home team this season to think they can cover the spread.



Even in its season-opening 3-0 win against Sassuolo, Juventus was outshot 19-14 and only maintained 42 percent possession through the game. Even with Dusan Vlahovic tied for first in the league with three goals scored over three matches, the rest of the team hasn't quite risen to the occasion yet.



"Sure, Dusan Vlahovic has been in tremendous goal-scoring form, but Massimiliano Allegri's side seem to be struggling to create opportunities in the attacking third," Sutton told SportsLine.

