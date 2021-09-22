Juventus go for their first league win of the season on Wednesday when they visit Spezia on Matchday 5 in Serie A. The Old Lady are in the relegation zone after four games with two draws and two losses, averaging just one goal per game. On the other side, Spezia are in 13th with a 1-1-2 record but have conceded 10 goals already.

Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match on Paramount+ and more:

Storylines

Spezia: After having some issues in front of goal in their last two games, Spezia put together a fine showing on the road on Sunday to win at Venezia, 2-1. They were able to control the ball, they continually got into dangerous positions and got a 94th-minute winner from Mehdi Bourabia. That's a result that could give them some much-needed momentum, but they'll have to be smart in defense here and hold a deep line. Alvaro Morata has been able to spring free in attack, so they'll need to be a bit more reserved and react quickly to balls over the top.

Juventus: It's hard to believe how far this Juve team has fallen. If they can't win this one, then it is time to start worrying about them even sniffing European spots, much less finishing in the top four. The result against Milan wasn't great as they let three points slip. They were outplayed just a bit, their passing at times was off and they wasted too many opportunities to get the ball into dangerous spots. It's early, but the pressure is fully on.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 22 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sept. 22 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Alberto Picco -- La Spezia, Italy

: Stadio Alberto Picco -- La Spezia, Italy TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Spezia +850; Draw +410; Juventus -295 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Prediction

Juventus earn their first win of the league season with a convincing, momentum-building display on the road. Pick: Juventus 3, Spezia 0