Juventus F.C. will host Sporting Lisbon in the first matchup of a 2023 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal clash on Thursday. The home team has had an impressive season in Italian Serie A and in European competitions, but is looking to rebound following a 2-1 loss to Lazio in league play. They will host a dominant Sporting Lisbon squad who have won four of their last five Liga Portugal matches and are undefeated in their last 11 matches across all competition.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -130 (bet $130 to win $100) favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Sporting Lisbon as the +370 underdog. A draw is priced at +235 and the over-under for goals is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Europa League match this season

How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon date: Thursday, April 13

Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon time: 3 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Sporting Lisbon vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a +110 payout. The expert notes that Sporting have scored two or more goals in four of their last six matches overall, while Juventus have conceded at least one goal in four of their last six home games. The Old Lady are also tied for third-most goals scored through 29 Serie A matches and have scored at least one goal in seven straight. Regardless of who wins this one, each side should be able to find the back of the net.

"Given the plus-money odds we're getting here, I'm backing both teams to score on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

