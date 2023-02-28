Serie A returns to action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Torino @ Juventus

Current Records: Torino 8-7-8; Juventus 14-5-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Torino are 0-7 against Juventus since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Torino will head out on the road to face off against Juventus at Allianz Stadium. Torino have kept their last nine contests to within a goal, so Juventus should be prepared for a fight.

Torino and Cremonese finished up their game on Monday with a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Juventus extended their game-winning streak to three on Sunday. Juventus were able to grind out a solid win over Spezia, winning 2-0. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Juventus also won the last time the pair played on August 31, 2022.

Torino will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Juventus are a solid favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -133 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

