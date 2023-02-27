Juventus face Torino on Tuesday evening for the second Derby della Mole of the season. Bianconeri's 15 points reduction has minimized their title ambitions and left them in a fight to secure European soccer for the 2022-23 campaign.Torino are in a similar position to their city rivals -- they are just a point behind them as things stand. Juventus won the first meeting of the season between these two sides 1-0 back in October. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information



Date : Tuesday, Feb. 28 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 28 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium-- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium-- Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -140; Draw +250; Torino +420 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Dusan Vlahovic leads the line for Juventus. The 23-year-old Serbian joined the club in January of 2022 from Serie A rivals Fiorentina. Vlahovic has contributed a team-high eight goals and two assists in the 1,111 minutes of Serie A football that he has played so far this season. He has registered 14 shots on target, created 16 chances and completed seven take-ons.

Juventus boast a sharper attack than Torino. They have scored more goals than their upcoming opponents (36 to 24) as well as registered more shots on target (110 to 93) and created more chances (245 to 231) -- although it is Torino who have completed more take-ons of the two sides (144 to 129).

Juventus run a tighter ship than Torino. They have conceded fewer goals than their upcoming opponents (17 to 25) as well as winning more tackles (361 to 306) and interceptions (200 to 188). It is Torino who have won more aerial duels (357 to 285), however, as well as allowing fewer shots on goal (275 to 285).

Prediction



Juventus come from a very positive 3-0 win against Nantes in the UEFA Europa League's and need to earn more points to get closer to the European spots. Allegri's side are expected to win on Tuesday. Pick: Juventus 2, Torino 1.