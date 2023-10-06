Who's Playing
Torino @ Juventus
Current Records: Torino 2-3-2, Juventus 4-2-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Allianz Stadium
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Juventus will be playing at home against Torino at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allianz Stadium. Neither Juventus nor Torino could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Juventus' last matchup on Sunday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Juventus and Atalanta played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Torino and Verona on Monday had the same result. Torino played to a draw too, finishing 0-0 against Verona.
The draws set Juventus' record at 4-2-1 and Torino's at 2-3-2.
Juventus was able to grind out a solid win over Torino in their prior recent meeting back in February, winning 4-2. Will Juventus repeat their success, or does Torinohave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Juventus is a solid favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -124 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Juventus won 7 games and tied 3 games in their last 10 contests with Torino.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Juventus 4 vs. Torino 2
- Oct 15, 2022 - Juventus 1 vs. Torino 0
- Feb 18, 2022 - Torino 1 vs. Juventus 1
- Oct 02, 2021 - Juventus 1 vs. Torino 0
- Apr 03, 2021 - Juventus 2 vs. Torino 2
- Dec 05, 2020 - Juventus 2 vs. Torino 1
- Jul 04, 2020 - Juventus 4 vs. Torino 1
- Nov 02, 2019 - Juventus 1 vs. Torino 0
- May 03, 2019 - Torino 1 vs. Juventus 1
- Dec 15, 2018 - Juventus 1 vs. Torino 0