Who's Playing

Torino @ Juventus

Current Records: Torino 2-3-2, Juventus 4-2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Juventus will be playing at home against Torino at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allianz Stadium. Neither Juventus nor Torino could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Juventus' last matchup on Sunday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Juventus and Atalanta played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Torino and Verona on Monday had the same result. Torino played to a draw too, finishing 0-0 against Verona.

The draws set Juventus' record at 4-2-1 and Torino's at 2-3-2.

Juventus was able to grind out a solid win over Torino in their prior recent meeting back in February, winning 4-2. Will Juventus repeat their success, or does Torinohave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Juventus is a solid favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -124 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Juventus won 7 games and tied 3 games in their last 10 contests with Torino.