Juventus will face Torino on Saturday in the Derby della Mole, one of the most iconic games of the Serie A season. Juventus come from a draw away against Atalanta and are currently fourth in the league with 14 points after seven games, while Torino are 10th with nine points. In 157 Serie A clashes, the Bianconeri won 76 times and drew 45 while Torino won 35 times. Over the last 34 games played, Torino have only won once, in 2015 (2-1) thanks to goals scored by Matteo Darmian and Fabio Quagliarella.

Here's everything you need to know about the Derby della Mole's history.

Team news

Juventus: The Bianconeri will have to face Torino probably without two key strikers, as both Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are in doubt due to injuries. Moise Kean and Arek Milik are ready to take their place as central strikers, with American international Weston McKennie expected to start on the right wing.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Kean, Milik.

Torino: The Granata have some issues in the defense, as captain Alessandro Buongiorno is injured and won't be able to play in the derby. Midfielder Adrien Tameze is expected to take his place, while Yann Karamoh and Duvan Zapata should make it as starters on the attacking line.

Potential Torino XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Tameze, Rodriguez; Bellanova, Ricci, Ilic, Lazaro; Vlasic, Karamoh; Zapata.

Prediction

It will likely be a difficult game for both sides, but Juventus are expected to win. The Bianconeri didn't concede in the last two Serie A games against Lecce and Atalanta. Pick: Juventus 1, Torino 0.