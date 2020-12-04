Juventus are back in action after their 3-0 midweek Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev and they host bitter rivals Torino in the historic Derby della Mole. Andrea Pirlo's men are six points off the pace and need to cut the gap to Milan with Stefano Pioli's men not in action until Sunday while Marco Giampaolo's side have just six points from nine outings.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Juventus Stadium -- Turin, Italy

TV and Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Juventus -250; Draw +360; Torino +700 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Juve: Things are going well on the European front with Champions League knockout phase football already secured but four draws from six in Serie A tells a different story domestically. Three of those four draws have come on the road, but Roma also won at Juventus Stadium earlier this season, handing the defending champions an uncharacteristic home loss. With struggling Genoa and Parma away coming up, Juve need to be wary of motivated opponents as they struggle for their usual dominance.

Torino: Five losses, three draws and just one win all campaign tells its own sorry tale for Torino as they fight against the drop. They have lost just once in their last four but two of those were also draws and their only win all season was away at fellow battlers Genoa. With Roma and Napoli to come before Christmas, it does not look like it will ease up anytime soon.

Prediction

With Milan out in front by six points and travelling to Sampdoria this weekend, this is a great chance for Juve to crank up the pressure by cutting their gap to three points. Paulo Dybala to break his Serie A goal drought with a double and Cristiano Ronaldo -- who else -- to secure win for Juve. Pick Juve 3, Torino 0