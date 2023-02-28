Juventus F.C. and Torino F.C. will reignite their hometown rivalry for the Derby della Mole when they face off in an Italian Serie A showdown on Tuesday on Paramount+. Juventus sit in eighth on the Italian Serie A table after being deducted 15 points earlier this season, but are flying high as of late, winning their last three league matches. Meanwhile, Torino sit in ninth on the table and are looking for consistency after tallying a win, a loss and a draw over their last three matches. They enter Tuesday's Derby on the heels of a 2-2 draw against last-place Cremonese. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Juventus vs. Torino odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +420 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Torino vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Torino date: Tuesday, February 28

Juventus vs. Torino time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Torino live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. Torino, Green is picking Juventus to win for a -135 payout. Massimiliano Allegri's men have history on their side, having secured 13 wins and four draws over 17 Derbies della Mole. Torino hasn't beaten Juventus since 2015 and hasn't secured an away win aginst The Old Lady since 1995.

But Green notes that Juventus' current form is also an indicator of how Tuesday's match will play out. The Old Lady have eight wins, three draws and one loss through 12 home games this season and lead the league with 15 clean sheets through 23 matches played, 12 of which have come at home. With one of the best defenses in the league and a forward attack to compliment it, Green thinks Juventus can comfortably secure their fourth straight win and make their way up the Italian Serie A table.

"The Bianconeri should be second in the table, but they were deducted 15 points as punishment for financial irregularities and false accounting on transfer dealings," Green told SportsLine. "As such, they are seventh in the standings, but they still have a realistic chance of securing a top-six finish if they keep winning." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for the first week.