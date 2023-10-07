The Turin Derby will be revisited as Juventus host hometown rival Torino on Saturday on Paramount+. Juventus are having a strong season and sit fourth in the Italian Serie A table, but they are looking to get back into the win column after settling for a scoreless draw against Atalanta their last time out. Torino are also looking for a victory after registering two draws and one loss over their last three league matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy is set for Noon ET on Saturday. The latest Juventus vs. Torino odds list Juventus as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +350 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Juventus vs. Torino date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Juventus vs. Torino time: Noon ET

How to watch Torino vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Torino date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Juventus vs. Torino time: Noon ET

Juventus vs. Torino live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. Torino, Sutton is picking Juventus on the money line. The expert is confident in the Bianconeri's ability to secure all three points given how well they have defended through the early part of the season. Massimiliano Allegri's men held Lecce without a shot on target in a 1-0 recently, which could spell trouble for a Torino side that has scored just six goals so far this season.

It doesn't hurt, either, that Juventus have faired very well against Torino in recent history. "Juventus have dominated this series over the years, losing just once in their last 28 meetings," Sutton told SportsLine. "Juventus have won 22 of those fixtures and they've won their last two league games on home soil." Stream the game here.

