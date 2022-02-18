With just 22 goals allowed this season, Juventus has had the third-best scoring defense in all of Italian Serie A. On Friday, Torino will try to test Juve's vaunted defensive back line despite having scored just one goal in its previous three matches. Torino wasn't able to find the back of the net in the earlier meeting between the two sides this season, but will want nothing more to take a positive result from one of the two Turin Derbys this year. You can see what happens next when you stream the game live on Paramount+.

How to watch Juventus vs. Torino

Date: Friday, February 18

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Juventus

For Juventus vs. Torino, Green is taking Juventus win to nil at +145 odds. This means he is picking Juventus to win without allowing a goal in the match. Prior to last weekend's 1-1 draw against Atalanta, Juventus had not conceded in its previous three Serie A games. Torino winger Josip Brekalo has been the team's most effective player at developing offensive opportunities, and he's produced 12 shots in his last five starts. However, in the 83 minutes he was on the pitch against Juventus in their last game, he was only able to turn 42 opportunities on the ball -- including two in the penalty area -- into one shot on goal.

For Juventus vs. Torino, Green is taking Juventus win to nil at +145 odds. This means he is picking Juventus to win without allowing a goal in the match. Prior to last weekend's 1-1 draw against Atalanta, Juventus had not conceded in its previous three Serie A games. Torino winger Josip Brekalo has been the team's most effective player at developing offensive opportunities, and he's produced 12 shots in his last five starts. However, in the 83 minutes he was on the pitch against Juventus in their last game, he was only able to turn 42 opportunities on the ball -- including two in the penalty area -- into one shot on goal.

Juventus is content to let its opponents hold possession without giving too much away when it comes to quality opportunities in front of goal. In each of their last three league matches they were either outshot or had less of the ball than their opponents but still came out of those fixtures without a loss. Moreover, Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny has the second-lowest goals allowed per 90 minutes in all of Serie A, with .82.

"The Bianconeri's home record this season has been a little underwhelming -- seven wins, two draws and three defeats from 12 games," Green told SportsLine. "However, it has conceded fewer home goals than any other team in Serie A."

