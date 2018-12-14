Juventus vs. Torino: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juventus and Torino meet on Saturday in the Torino derby, the Derby della Mole. It's set to be Cristiano Ronaldo's first derby for Juventus since joining the Old Lady from Real Madrid over the summer, and both teams are currently in the top six in Serie A. Juve is in first and undefeated with a 14-1-0 record, while Torino is sixth at 5-7-3.

Juve is the heavy favorite to win this one, but on the road against their biggest rival, anything can happen. Torino has conceded just one goal in its last two games at home.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juventus vs. Torino

Date : Saturday, Dec. 15



: Saturday, Dec. 15 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin



: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juve -180 / Torino +575 / Draw +275

Storylines

Juventus: Sami Khedira and Andrea Barzagli are still nursing injuries, and the club didn't have the opportunity to rest many players midweek in the Champions League as it aimed to win its group.

Torino: The club is entering the game in good shape with no major injuries and a defense that is looking sharp. Torino has conceded just one goal in its last four games in all competitions.

Juventus vs. Torino prediction

Juve's defense continues to dominate and controls Andrea Belotti, and the attack does just enough to take home the three points.

Pick: Juve (-180)