Juventus vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Champions League knockout stages kick off on Tuesday, with Juventus and Tottenham battling in Italy in their round of 16 first leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Juventus' defense excels, holds Harry Kane to nothing and the Old Lady go into the second leg with an advantage thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain goal.

Juve 1, Spurs 0.