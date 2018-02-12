Juventus vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Italians are the favorites, but Juve has beaten Real Madrid and Dortmund in the cup

The Champions League knockout stages kick off on Tuesday, with Juventus and Tottenham battling in Italy in their round of 16 first leg. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Juventus' defense excels, holds Harry Kane to nothing and the Old Lady go into the second leg with an advantage thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain goal.
Juve 1, Spurs 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories