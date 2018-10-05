Juventus vs. Udinese live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A, stream online
Juventus is 7-0-0 in league with 16 goals and five conceded
Serie A leaders Juventus travel to face Udinese on Saturday for the eighth matchday as they aim to distance themselves from second-place Napoli, who they beat last weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo and company enter this contest as the heavy favorite against an Udinese team that has only managed eight goals in seven games.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Udinese vs. Juventus in the USA
When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: Rai Italia America and ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Udinese vs. Juventus prediction
Ronaldo returns to the field after his midweek suspension in the Champions League, and Juve wins a close one thanks to a late goal from Mario Mandzukic. Juve 2, Udinese 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Manchester United-Newcastle preview
Jose Mourinho hopes to get the Red Devils back on track
-
Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alves preview
Los Blancos are in a bit of a funk and hope to get out of it
-
USA crushes Mexico in WC qualifying
It was an easy win over Mexico that puts the team a step closer to qualifying
-
Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs. Cruzeiro
These two clubs face off once again in the biggest cup in South America
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played