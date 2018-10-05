Juventus vs. Udinese live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A, stream online

Juventus is 7-0-0 in league with 16 goals and five conceded

Serie A leaders Juventus travel to face Udinese on Saturday for the eighth matchday as they aim to distance themselves from second-place Napoli, who they beat last weekend. Cristiano Ronaldo and company enter this contest as the heavy favorite against an Udinese team that has only managed eight goals in seven games.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Udinese vs. Juventus in the USA

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: Rai Italia America and ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Udinese vs. Juventus prediction

Ronaldo returns to the field after his midweek suspension in the Champions League, and Juve wins a close one thanks to a late goal from Mario Mandzukic. Juve 2, Udinese 1.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

