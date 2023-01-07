Juventus will try to keep their winning ways going when they host Udinese in an Italian Serie A showdown on Saturday on Paramount+. Massimiliano Allegri's men have been on fire in league play, winning their last seven domestic matches, including a 1-0 win against Cremonese on Wednesday. Udinese, on the other hand, is looking to turn their fortunes around after going winless over their last eight league matches, including a 1-1 draw with Empoli earlier this week. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Turin is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Juventus vs. Udinese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -135 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +390 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Udinese vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Udinese date: Saturday, January 7

Juventus vs. Udinese time: 12 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Udinese vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Juventus vs. Udinese, Sutton is picking Juventus on the money line for a -135 payout. The expert notes how dominant the home team has been in Italian Serie A this season and that they have quickly returned to their winning ways after the long World Cup break. In addition to their potent offense, Sutton credits Juventus' defense for helping them find their success.

"Juventus have been able to secure seven straight victories in large part to their disciplined backline," Sutton told SportsLine. "They've recorded a shutout in each of their last seven league games, and I'm betting we'll see another shutout by the home team on Saturday. Udinese have scored just six goals in their last seven league outings, while Juventus have given up only seven goals all season long." Stream the match here.

