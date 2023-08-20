Juventus opens the 2023-24 Serie A season with a road match against Udinese on Sunday on Paramount+. Sunday's showdown will mark the beginning of a new season for both clubs. Juventus finished seventh in the Italian Serie A standings last season, while Udinese finished 12th with 46 points. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Udinese vs. Juventus odds list Juventus as the -116 favorites (risk $116 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese the +350 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Udinese vs. Juventus

Udinese vs. Juventus date: Sunday, Aug. 20

Udinese vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Udinese

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Udinese vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Juventus to win on the road for a -116 payout. The expert knows Juventus' attack features one of Serie A's most lethal goal scorers. Dusan Vlahovic has scored double-digit Serie A goals in each of his last three seasons. In total, the Serbian striker has scored 61 goals in Serie A. Vlahovic will lead Juventus' attack against a Udinese side that conceded 48 goals last season, 15 more than Juventus.

The expert has also taken into account how dominant Juventus have been against Udinese in recent years. In fact, Udinese have failed to score a goal against Juventus in over 270 minutes of league play, suffering three straight shutout defeats.

"Juventus have won five of their last league games against Udinese, a trend I see continuing on Sunday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

