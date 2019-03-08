Juventus vs. Udinese: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juventus looks to remain undefeated in Serie A play when the team takes on struggling Udinese on Friday to open the 27th matchday. Juve is first with a record of 23-3-0 and a 16-point lead over Napoli with the title within grasp. Udinese is 15th with a 6-7-12 record and 25 points, sitting seven points above the drop zone and looking for a couple more wins to ensure safety.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Juventus vs. Udinese

Date : Friday, March 8



: Friday, March 8 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium



: Allianz Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juve -312 / Udinese +825 / Draw +390

Storylines

Juventus: This team pretty much wrapped the league up by beating Napoli last weekend and needs only a few more wins to secure the title. That win last week makes this one far less important, allowing them to potentially rest some players.

Udinese: Overall this season, Udinese has really struggled, but consecutive victories has the squad in a decent spot. Rodrigo De Paul has continued to be a leader and has become an important member of Argentina's national team in the process. Except Juve to guard him closely.

Juventus vs. Udinese prediction

Juve rests some of its most important players ahead of next week's game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League but still get the win as Paulo Dybala nets the winner.

Pick: Juve (-312)