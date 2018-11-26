Juventus vs. Valencia: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Group H play in the Champions League group stage continues on Tuesday as Juventus hosts Valencia for the fifth matchday. Juve beat Valencia 2-0 in their first meeting earlier in the competition, and the Italian side returns home where it suffered a stunning defeat last time out in this cup. For Juve, a draw will be enough to move on to the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Juventus vs. Valencia

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 27



: Tuesday, Nov. 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium in Turin



: Allianz Stadium in Turin TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juve -227 / Valencia +500 / Draw +320

Storylines

Juventus: Juve was stunned at home against Manchester United on the last matchday, and it will hope to rediscover its form in the competition and limit the mistakes at the back that caused the team to fail to get a point against United. A draw or win will be enough to move on for the Italian side.

Valencia: This is a team that really has struggled to find the net and win. More often than not, Valencia has drawn games this season instead of winning or losing them. In 17 matches between La Liga and UCL, Valencia has drawn 10 games. But the team is on a little run and confident, and it needs a win here to have much of a chance of moving on.

Juventus vs. Valencia prediction

Juve won at Valencia earlier in the competition and now returns home. Despite Valencia finding its form, the Italian club gets the win.

Pick: Juventus (-227)