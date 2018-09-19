Juventus vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ronaldo in Champions League on TV, stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo plays his first game in Spain since leaving Real Madrid as Juventus opens up Champions League Group H play with a tricky road test at Valencia. After going his first three games without scoring for Juve, Ronaldo had two goals at the weekend and enters this clash with some momentum.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Valencia vs. Ronaldo's Juventus in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Juventus has found its form and Valencia has it, and the Italians leave Spain with three points as Cristiano Ronaldo scores. Juventus 3, Valencia 1.