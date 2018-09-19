Juventus vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ronaldo in Champions League on TV, stream online
Ronaldo returns to Spain for a big-time clash
Cristiano Ronaldo plays his first game in Spain since leaving Real Madrid as Juventus opens up Champions League Group H play with a tricky road test at Valencia. After going his first three games without scoring for Juve, Ronaldo had two goals at the weekend and enters this clash with some momentum.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Valencia vs. Ronaldo's Juventus in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: UniMas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Juventus has found its form and Valencia has it, and the Italians leave Spain with three points as Cristiano Ronaldo scores. Juventus 3, Valencia 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Roma preview
Los Blancos welcome the Italian club for matchday one on Wednesday
-
Bayern vs. Benfica preview
The German giants are the favorites on the road
-
Manchester United vs. All Boys preview
The Red Devils face a winnable opener in Switzerland
-
Man. City vs. Lyon preview
City begins its tournament run with a home match against the talented French side
-
The best from Tuesday's UCL action
Here's what happened on Tuesday in the Champions League
-
UCL: Firmino, Liverpool hold off PSG
The game of the day did not let anybody down