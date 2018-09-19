Juventus vs. Valencia score, Champions League recap: Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in tears, but his team leaves with win

Thanks to two penalty-kick goals from Miralem Pjanic, Juventus opened its 2018-19 Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Valencia in Spain.

The win, however, took a backseat to the drama that unfolded in the first half. In his 154th UCL appearance, and his first with Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo received his first red card in the competition due to a first-half incident that him pulling the hair of a Valencia player. After receiving a straight red, Ronaldo walked away and into the dressing room in tears. No joke.

Not the ideal Juventus UCL debut for Ronaldo 🙃 pic.twitter.com/95G6PX0IIJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2018

It was a match that looked like it could have ended poorly for the Italian side after going down to 10 men, but the team was able to convert two penalty kicks to take the three points.

Was the ejection a bit harsh? Maybe and probably for most. At the end of the day, he shouldn't be putting his hand on another player's head. Roanldo will be facing a suspension, but as long as it doesn't last for more than one match, Juve should be fine. Its next Champions League match is at home against Young Boys, which Massimiliano Allegri's squad should have no trouble handling in Turin.

As for the goals, Dani Parejo kicked former teammate Joao Cancelo in the face in the first half for the first penalty kick, and a foul in the box on Leonardo Bonucci in the second half gave the Italian giants their second penalty kick, ending any hope for the home team to come back. Pjanic buried home both PKs to the right side past Neto.

For Juve, it's a great result that puts the team in a fine spot early on, while Valencia will feel like it has to at least get a draw at Manchester United in Matchday 2 to avoid falling too far behind.

Relive match commentary from Valencia vs. Juventus

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.