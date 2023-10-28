Serie A returns to action across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Juventus

Current Records: Verona 2-2-5, Juventus 6-2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Juventus will be playing in front of their home fans against Verona at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allianz Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Juventus will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, Juventus kept a clean sheet against AC Milan. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 1-0 victory over AC Milan. Manuel Locatelli scored the team's lone goal at minute 63.

Meanwhile, Verona has not won a game since August 26th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell 3-1 to Napoli.

Juventus has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2-1 record this season. As for Verona, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-2-5 record this season.

Juventus beat Verona by a goal when the teams last played back in April, winning 1-0. Will Juventus repeat their success, or does Verona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Juventus is a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -286 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Juventus has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Verona.