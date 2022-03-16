Juventus is one of the most successful clubs in the history of Europe, but after an extremely poor season by its standards in 2020-21, the club made plenty of changes. After a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign, it's still in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League crown. On Wednesday, Juventus will host Villarreal in the second leg of a Round of 16 matchup with the score tied 1-1 on aggregate. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

How to watch Juventus vs. Villarreal

Juventus vs. Villarreal date: Wednesday, March 16

Juventus vs. Villarreal time: 4 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Villarreal streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Villarreal vs. Juventus

For Villarreal vs. Juventus, Green is backing Juventus to win on the 90-minute money line for a -101 payout.

For Villarreal vs. Juventus, Green is backing Juventus to win on the 90-minute money line for a -101 payout. After an abysmal start to the season in which it took just two points from its first four Serie A matches, Juventus' only loss in its last 21 matches came in extra time of a Supercoppa Italiana match against Inter Milan on Jan. 12.

Dusan Vlahovic has solidified Juventus' attack since being acquired in the January transfer window and he scored a goal in the reverse fixture on Feb. 22. Villarreal went on to level in the second half in a game that looked evenly-matched, but the Spanish side has had serious issues away from home this season.

It lost its most recent away match in league play to Osasuna and has three wins, five draws and five losses in 13 La Liga matches on the road this season. Villarreal is also plagued with injuries, as Ruben Pena, Paco Alcacer and Alberto Moreno are out, while Gerard Moreno, Etienne Capoue and Juan Foyth are doubtful.

