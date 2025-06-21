Juventus are facing Wydad AC on Sunday for their second match of the FIFA Club World Cup after a strong start as the team coached by Igor Tudor won 5-0 against Al Ain and showed some great potential in the opening match played in Washington. Before the opening match, the team met U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and avoided an awkward question about transgender athletes. Juventus players were reportedly not aware of the visit and USMNT winger Timothy Weah, son of former soccer star and Liberian president George Weah, later reflected: "It's always wonderful being in the White House … but I'm not one for the politics, so it wasn't that exciting."

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Juventus vs. Wydad FC, odds

Date : Sunday, June 22 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 22 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Juventus -420; Draw +440; Wydad AC +1100

Possible lineups

Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Gonzalez, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Kolo Muani.

Wydad AC XI: Benabid; Moufi, Meijers, Boutouil, Ferreira, Moufid; Amrabat, Malsa, El Moubarik, Lorch; Rayhi.

Player to watch

Kenan Yildiz, Juventus -- The Turkish talent scored a wonderful goal in the 5-0 Juventus win in their debut match and showed to be one of the most talented players on the roster. He's expected to start as well in the second match of the group phase against Wydad AC, showing how much Tudor believes he can be the star of the team, not only for this tournament but also for the 2025-26 season that will kick off in August.

Storyline to watch

Is this the end for Vlahovic? As Randal Kolo Muani scored a brace in the opening match, there are now more chances to see Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic leave the club in the summer, as his contract with Juventus will expire in the summer of 2026 and there are clubs like AC Milan that are interested in signing him permanently. Vlahovic had some ups and down at Juventus, but his performances this season in particular weren't at the level expected. The CWC might be his chance to show the world why Juventus paid around $70 million to sign him from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Prediction

Juventus are expected to win the second match of the tournament before the last one against Manchester City, which will likely determine which side will end up at the top of the group ahead of the knockout stages. Pick: Juventus 2, Wydad AC 0.

