Juventus vs. Young Boys: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Juve hasn't won the group just yet, but a victory here will do it
Juventus and Young Boys play on the final matchday of the Champions League group stage with the Italian club closing in on first place in the group. Juve has a two-point lead over Manchester United and will likely aim to win the group over providing rest to its most important players. Young Boys are locked into fourth place in the competition and will be done with European competition after this game.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Juventus vs. Young Boys
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 12
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stade de Suisse in Bern, Switzerland
- TV channel: Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Juve -230 / Young Boys +630 / Draw +350
Storylines
Juventus: To win the group, Juventus needs to win or see United not earn a victory. A point could be enough, but the Italian club will certainly go for the three points to control their own fate.
Young Boys: The Swiss club is out of the competition. They are locked into fourth place, right behind Valencia. As a result, this is a match where they are just playing for pride, so expect them to show tons of heart and fighting spirit.
Juventus vs. Young Boys prediction
Cristiano Ronaldo plays about an hour and scores twice as the Turin side clinches its group over Manchester United.
Pick: Juve (-230)
