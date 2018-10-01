Juventus vs. Young Boys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Italian giants will be without Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus returns home for the Champions League group stage's second matchday, aiming to build off the opening win at Valencia. The Italian giants take on Swiss club Young Boys, who lost to Manchester United in their opener. Juve will be without the services of Cristiano Ronaldo who is serving a one-game suspension.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Juventus vs. Young Boys in the USA
When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: UniMas (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Juventus vs. Young Boys prediction
Without Cristiano Ronaldo, it won't make a difference. Juve could play with all of their reserves and probably win this match. Expect Juve to dominate possession and in the end, the scoreline. Juve 5, Young Boys 0.
