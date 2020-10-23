American midfielder Weston McKennie has tested for coronavirus, according to a statement from Juventus released Friday. The 22-year-old talent, on loan at the Italian club from Schalke, now has a legitimate timetable to return to the squad.

Here is the club's full statement:

Weston McKennie carried out, as per protocol, the check with a diagnostic test (swab) for corona virus (Covid 19).



The exam showed a negative result. The player has therefore recovered and no longer subject to home isolation.

McKennie's first positive test for the respiratory disease came earlier this month, when he was just the latest member of the Old Lady to contract the virus that has caused a global pandemic. Paulo Dybala had tested positive a few months prior, and star Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while on international duty with the Portuguese national team.

The American was a product of the FC Dallas academy before he began playing for Schalke's first team from 2016 to 2020. During that span, he notched five goals in 91 appearances. He then surprisingly joined the reigning Serie A champs on a loan and has been able to even make the starting eleven for Andrea Pirlo's squad on a couple of occasions.

Juventus will face Verona on Sunday in Serie A play before a Wednesday date at home against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in UEFA Champions League group stage on CBS All Access.