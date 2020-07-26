Watch Now: Premier League Table Results ( 1:04 )

Juventus won Serie A for the ninth straight season on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 31st goal of the season for the club, which was the winner, but the result may have come at a price. Fellow star attacker Paulo Dybala came off with an injury less than two weeks before Champions League action returns.

Despite the victory, it was another underwhelming performance for a Juve team that hasn't been all that impressive since play returned in Italy. Juve has been up and down in Serie A play and lost the Coppa Italia final. The defense has been inconsistent and conceded multiple goals in four of the team's last five matches before Sunday.

Ronaldo's winner came on a first-half set piece as he found space and drilled home a shot. Take a look:

A great hit, but overall the injury bug could play a big role moving forward and force more upon Ronaldo. Dybala came off with a muscular injury, which could be a massive blow for the club with Douglas Costa already out injured. Juve takes on Lyon in the round of 16 second leg on Aug. 7 in the Champions League. Juve lost the first leg 1-0 and has to win at home to have any chance of moving on to the quarterfinals.

UCL returns in August, and you can see the games on CBS properties.