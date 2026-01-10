Kai Havertz is in line to play his first minutes since the opening week of the season on Sunday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed. Havertz suffered an injury-wracked 2025, his return from a major hamstring injury at the start of the campaign coming to an abrupt halt when he suffered a knee injury inside 30 minutes at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old had then been in line to make a comeback before the end of the year only to suffer a setback in his recovery a week before returning to training, meaning that in all he played just 816 minutes for Arsenal last year. Arteta and his coaching staff have been carefully managing his minutes since a return to training on December 23, involving him as an unused substitute for a win over Aston Villa a week later, but leaving him out of the matchday squad for their two most recent games.

Arteta had previously indicated that he had a game in mind where Havertz might return to the fray and "if everything goes well" that will be the trip to Fratton Park on Sunday, where the Gunners face Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup. "I think he's going to be in the squad again in the next few days," said Arteta. "He trains well, he's increased his load, he's coping with that really well. And it will be great if we can have him."

Havertz's comeback could scarcely be better timed. Viktor Gyokeres has struggled for form, his only goal since returning from injury a penalty against Everton, while Gabriel Jesus has had up and down moments since his own comeback from a serious knee issue. Asked if he needed to temper expectations for his returning German international, Arteta said: "Yes, but I understand this is the level as well. And when a player has the chance to put our shirt on and compete for us, you know that the demands are excellence - and that's it. Kai is aware of that."

However, the trip to the south coast will come too soon for Riccardo Calafiori, who has been sidelined since limping out in the warm up before the win over Brighton on December 27. Arsenal have been reluctant to even confirm the nature of the injury let alone a timescale, but Arteta did say that, "I think that game is going to be too early for him." Piero Hincapie's involvement is also in doubt after he underwent scans on a suspected hamstring injury, meaning Myles Lewis-Skelly is in line to start at left back.

"Myles is having chances, he's playing and he's doing well, so he needs to continue to do that," said Arteta.

