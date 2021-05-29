Kai Havertz scored the opening goal in the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC on Saturday. The Blues were dealt a blow earlier in the first half as their standout center-back Thiago Silva was subbed out due to injury. But Havertz turned the tide just before halftime in the 42nd minute.
Midfielder Mason Mount delivered a long pass to Havertz, who split two Manchester City defenders. The goal was the first ever for the German attacking midfielder in a Champions League match.
Take a look:
KAI HAVERTZ. BREAKTHROUGH. 💥— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021
WHAT A TIME TO GET YOUR FIRST #UCL GOAL 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ghI2BzGP9V
Chelsea are looking for their second Champions League title after lifting the trophy in 2012. You can follow the match here.