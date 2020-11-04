Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed Wednesday that Kai Havertz has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder is currently undergoing a period of self-isolation and will not be involved in their Champions League game against Rennes on CBS All Access.

The news came shortly before kickoff as Chelsea revealed their starting XI for the evening, a side which was already missing American Christian Pulisic, who is out with a hamstring injury. Midfielder Jorginho will slot in for Havertz, likely necessitating a tactical change from Lampard in order to accommodate the exchange of the attacker for an extra player in the middle of the field.

"He's tested positive for COVID-19 in the testing going into this game. So he's come away from the squad and is in isolation as the doctor's orders are and we move on as he isolates at home."

"Everybody has been tested as a whole squad since, and we have negative tests. So, it's hopefully a case where we're taking Kai out when he's negative and we move on in the short term."

Chelsea host Rennes tonight in a Group E battle where they currently sit in first place ahead of Sevilla who are in second -- both clubs are level on points with four a piece. A win for Chelsea would give them an advantage in the group, and potentially keep them in the drivers seat heading into the second half of group stage play.