Watch Now: Pulisic and Chelsea Back To Champions League ( 1:53 )

Kai Havertz, the German forward who has been a transfer target of Chelsea, will reportedly be available to play in the Europa League matches of his current club, Bayer Leverkusen, when the tournament restarts in August. Also of note, Chelsea has not submitted an official bid for the player, but the English club and German club are in talks with one another.

This news comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano and retired Danish player Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Romano, along with Jacob Steinberg, reported in the Guardian on Monday that talks from Chelsea in pursuit of Havertz have ramped up following the club's qualification of the Champions League. At the time of the report, there was a 10 million euro difference in desired transfer fees -- Leverkusen was looking for 90 million, Chelsea wants to pay 80 million.

This is Chelsea's first transfer market since Frank Lampard was appointed manager in the summer of 2019. FIFA slapped the club with a two-window ban (Summer, Winter 2019) following breaches concerning the transfer of players who are under 18. The team is responding in kind with a heavy spending spree having already signed forwards Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, while pursuing Havertz and searching for a keeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bayer Leverkusen failed to qualify for the Champions League, finishing fifth in the league table. The club's first stop in its Europa League campaign restart is the second leg of its Round of 16 match with Scottish club Rangers. Leverkusen won the first leg in Glasgow 3-1.