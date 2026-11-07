Two teams that tied for the most goals scored in the 2026 NWSL regular season played to a narrow scoreline over 120 minutes at CPKC Stadium on Saturday. Kansas City Current, last year's NWSL Shield winners, finally got a playoff win, taking the match 1-0 after extra time. Angel City, with a 10-game unbeaten streak now snapped, said farewell to the postseason.

It was a result that may not tell the full story of the potential attacks on the pitch. Both teams scored 54 goals in the regular season, but the quarterfinal quickly turned into a defensive battle destined for a penalty shootout. Instead, the tense game tightened, went to extra time, and a penalty call changed the trajectory when Michelle Cooper converted the kick for the Current.

Now, the Current avenge last year's home quarterfinal loss, extend their home unbeaten streak to 33 matches, and move on to the semifinal round.

Here's how the match unfolded:

A defensive game in regulation

Many were hoping for fireworks in the attacking third, but outside of a few looks, both sides got into dangerous spaces and produced only goalkeeping highlights. One of Kansas City's best chances of the opening half came inside of 20 minutes, as the trio of Haley Hopkins, Temwa Chawinga and Cooper combined for a header that went straight into the hands of goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

Angel City showed off their impressive defensive shape, limiting the Current's press and slowing the tempo. Both teams at times even stayed more compact than usual, and Current goalkeeper Lorena was also forced to make a key save at the other end, shortly after Chawinga's attempt.

"It was definitely a team effort. They played a lot of long balls, so winning the second ball was key for us," said Current center back Gabrielle Robinson, talking about the defensive shape.

"I think our sixes, our front line, was coming back and winning those second balls. But for us, is winning the first one, winning the second, and then turning around and going from there [were keys]. And I thought we were really good with that today."

Angel City's missed opportunity

Angel City's midseason turnaround was a main storyline heading into the quarterfinals. The club appointed Leif Gunnar Smerud as interim head coach after parting ways with former manager Alexander Straus, and brought in Ally Sentnor in a summer trade with Kansas City Current.

The return of defender Savy King from injury reset the backline, as she slotted in at right back and pushed Gisele Thompson to play as a wide midfielder for the remainder of the season. Team captain Sarah Gorden elevated her play alongside center back partner Emily Sams, and left back Evelyn Shores led the team with eight assists. Their 10-game unbeaten streak made them a team to watch in the playoffs, especially given the opponent.

Angel City beat Kansas City Current earlier in the regular season, then drew 1-1 at CPKC Stadium in August. The group's ability to keep the Current off the scoreboard in regulation was valiant, with Anderson making a massive save in stoppage time of regulation.

"Listen, I don't always take the opportunity to make an opening statement here, but I did this time because I want to congratulate Angel City on a great season. And it's a shame that one of us on the day was not going to move on. But they're a tough team. They were hard to play against for sure. They gave us everything, and I think we gave them everything," Current manager Chris Armas said in postgame comments.

"It was a good game, and you can see what it meant to that team. They left everything on the field. So to Leif, the head coach over there, I think he did a great job this season taking over, and they have a lot to be proud of. They're a great team, and just wanted to acknowledge that."

Kansas City's playoff moment

Extra time proved to be Kansas City's time, even with what some will deem a peculiar penalty call. Plenty of set pieces were awarded during the quarterfinal -- eight corners for Kansas City and 11 for Angel City -- with Angel City midfielder Ary Borges and Current center back Kayla Sharples often jockeying for position in the box.

On a set piece delivery from Izzy Rodriguez, the center official called a penalty for a pushing foul by Angel City keeper Anderson, and after a quick confirmation, the rare call stood and Cooper converted for the Current.

Cooper's big moment was almost like a passing of the torch, as team captain Lo'eau LaBonta is typically the lead penalty taker. Armas later confirmed in postgame that had the game gone into penalties, the captain would've taken one, but in extra time the moment was Cooper's.

"[LaBonta] has scored so many in her career. Understands what it feels like at the spot. And even in those moments when she grabs the ball, you know she's maybe protecting Coop in that moment to then hand it off to her. I don't even know if they've had a discussion, but if they did and it went back to Lo, I would trust that she could take it. But this was something ahead of time. We knew Coop would take it, and she buried it," Armas said.

Cooper's big playoff moment was long overdue. The forward missed last year's disappointing quarterfinal exit because of a lingering foot injury. Now, she's back, with the game-winning goal under her belt.

"I always want to contribute and help my teammates when I can. So, it was, like, really shitty last year when I got injured, literally right before. But it's part of the game, and I think I supported them the best I could last year. To be able to actually impact the game in a way of scoring a goal in the PK, and converting, it's felt really good. But I think, I can't celebrate yet. We still have two more games to go, one game guaranteed next weekend, and that's honestly the biggest focus for me," Cooper said.

"I think we can come up with a lot of like reasons and excuses. I could say for last year and why it didn't really fall our way, but I think this team this year has taken things personal and never-say-die, and that's kind of the mentality that we've been going with, and we just want to keep it rolling. So that's been the biggest change for us, I think, this year," she said.

What's next

Kansas City Current will face the winner of the Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign quarterfinal on Sunday. The NWSL semifinals will take place on Nov. 14 and 15.