The North Carolina Courage continue their quest to win a second consecutive NWSL Challenge Cup on Wednesday when they face the Kansas City Current in the first semifinal of the night. Both teams excelled during the group stage and kept the momentum going during the Women's World Cup when the Challenge Cup was in full swing. Finishing top of their respective divisions required both to lean on the standout players who were still there, and the addition of returning World Cup stars boosts each side's strong rosters for the matchup.

That said, it has been a season of contrasts for the semifinalists. The Courage seek to win back-to-back Challenge Cups and do so in the midst of a strong regular season campaign, and they currently remain in the mix to win the NWSL Shield this season. As for the Current, the Challenge Cup serves as a reprieve from the regular season -- they currently sit bottom of the NWSL table despite their run to the NWSL title game last season.

That's no reason to count out the Current, though. They have split the regular season series against the Courage this season, losing 1-0 on opening day and then picking up a 1-0 win in June thanks to a goal from Kristen Hamilton. It sets up a potentially tight encounter with a chance to play for silverware on the line.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 6 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Sept. 6 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City

: Children's Mercy Park -- Kansas City TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Players to watch:

Kristen Hamilton (Kansas City Current): She leads the Challenge Cup scoring charts this season with five goals in four games and built a habit of coming up big for her team. She scored a hat trick against the Houston Dash and a brace against Racing Louisville during the World Cup players' absence that proved crucial for the Current's chances to top the Central Division.

Hamilton's hot streak means she has outperformed her expected goals tally of 2.05 significantly during the Challenge Cup and has been quite the presence up top. She's taken 12 shots in four games, seven of which were on target.

Her Challenge Cup performance mirrors that of her team's. Hamilton has just one goal through 11 games to show for her efforts in the regular season, underperforming her expected goals estimate of 2.08. She also put just 38.5% of her 13 shots on target in regular season play, down from the figure of 58.3% she's posting in the Challenge Cup.

The Current's quest for their first-ever title might hinge on Hamilton's form, which forces the question: Which version of the player will show up on Wednesday night? The hosts will hope the Challenge Cup edition of Hamilton will return, and with Debinha back from competing at the World Cup for Brazil, the squad may have the personnel it needs to clinch victory.



Brittney Ratcliffe (North Carolina Courage)

This year's edition of the Challenge Cup forced players to step up to the occasion in the absence of some of the league's stars, and Brittney Ratcliffe did just that for the Courage. She's played just seven games during the regular season but made six appearances in the Challenge Cup so far, and has scored three goals to stand tied for second for goals in the competition.

She has also outperformed some of her stats during this cup run -- she has an expected goals tally of 1.95, has scored on three of her four shots on targets, and has 12 total shots in the competition. It's a standout run for a player who has yet to truly make her mark in the NWSL, but recent form suggests she has the chance to do so with a chance in the final on the line.

Since head coach Sean Nahas has rotated frequently with his Challenge Cup lineups, it will be worth waiting to see the mix of stars and depth he goes for during this semifinal. Ratcliffe has certainly played her way into the lineup for a competition she's played well in and may have the help of someone like midfielder Denise O'Sullivan to ensure the Courage return to the Challenge Cup final.

Prediction

Expect a competitive match with a chance in the final on the line, especially with both teams at full strength following the World Cup. Form favors the Courage, who also have a deep enough bench to solve problems should they arise. Pick: Kansas City Current 0, North Carolina Courage 1